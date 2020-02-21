Mother died the stars of “My fair nanny”

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Умерла мать звезды «Моей прекрасной няни»

Died Olga Polischuk — the mother of the famous Russian actress Lyubov Polishchuk. She endured his legendary daughter for 13 years.

This was announced in social networks the grandson of the late actor Alexey Makarov.

“Olga Panteleevna Polishchuk. 8 Oct 1928 — 21 Feb 2020. The bright memory”, — he wrote.

Умерла мать звезды «Моей прекрасной няни»

Subscribers Alexei sorry for him. Olga Polishchuk lived in Omsk, in spite of famous relatives. She raised Alexis, he’s a child called her mom. The actor noted that his grandmother was very happy about the birth of the great-granddaughter Barbara.

Умерла мать звезды «Моей прекрасной няни»

Умерла мать звезды «Моей прекрасной няни»

Recall that the Lyubov Polishchuk died in 2006 after a long struggle with cancer of the spine.

Also recall that a colleague Polishchuk, with which she starred in the TV series “My fair nanny” Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is struggling with brain cancer.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article