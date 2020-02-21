Mother died the stars of “My fair nanny”

Died Olga Polischuk — the mother of the famous Russian actress Lyubov Polishchuk. She endured his legendary daughter for 13 years.

This was announced in social networks the grandson of the late actor Alexey Makarov.

“Olga Panteleevna Polishchuk. 8 Oct 1928 — 21 Feb 2020. The bright memory”, — he wrote.

Subscribers Alexei sorry for him. Olga Polishchuk lived in Omsk, in spite of famous relatives. She raised Alexis, he’s a child called her mom. The actor noted that his grandmother was very happy about the birth of the great-granddaughter Barbara.

Recall that the Lyubov Polishchuk died in 2006 after a long struggle with cancer of the spine.

Also recall that a colleague Polishchuk, with which she starred in the TV series “My fair nanny” Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is struggling with brain cancer.

