Mother killed her child with cerebral palsy at one blow

In Moscow the woman with one blow to the chest killed son with cerebral palsy, who did not want to learn mathematics.

This is reported by Russian media.

According to the publication, February 26, 39-year-old woman was out of line because of the behavior of the son-the invalid, who began to cry when she tried to teach him mathematics. Mother began to insult the boy, he ran away in the other room, but she followed him and tried to get him to engage, but he refused. Then she hit the child with a fist to the chest.

The boy began to choke and wheeze. The woman called an ambulance and tried to render first aid, but he died before arrival of doctors. She confessed to the murder of his son and stated that it intends to commit suicide. The Muscovite was taken to a psychiatric clinic.