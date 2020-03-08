Mother of brad pitt commented on the rumors about his affair with Jennifer aniston

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Мама Брэда Питта прокомментировала слухи о его романе с Дженнифер Энистон

The rumors about the affair brad pitt and Jennifer aniston was joined by his mother Jane Etta, said the portal Heat.

It is known that the woman is just thrilled that her son is finally reunited with ex-wife. However, she is afraid that the novel will quickly come to naught.

“Jane is so good to see brad and Jen in a good relationship! She doesn’t stop talking to brad, so he didn’t ruin everything like before. Jane and Jen have always gotten along well and kept in touch, even when brad was married to angelina,” said an anonymous insider.

But the pitt hype this mother is not very happy.

