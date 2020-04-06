Mother of Josep Guardiola died of coronavirus

Мать Хосепа Гвардиолы умерла от коронавируса

The mother of the head coach “Manchester city” of Josep Guardiola — 82-year-old Dolores Sala Carrio — died in the suburbs of Barcelona from the coronavirus, the official website of the English club.

“Everyone connected with the club, Express my most sincere condolences at this very sad time Pepa, his family and all their friends,” the message reads “Teams”.

Note that Colors married to Valenti Guardiola gave birth to four children — two girls and two boys. PEP is the eldest son of the spouses, his younger brother Pere, a football agent.

Guardiola recently donated 1 million euros to the Catalan hospital to combat coronavirus.

Photo marca.com

Maria Batterbury

