Motherwell v Aberdeen live streaming free for the Scottish Championship

Motherwell v Aberdeen. Forecast (kf. 2.38) for the match of the Scottish Championship (March 13, 2020)

We offer our version of the forecast for the Scottish Premiere fight, in which, on March 13, Motherwell receives Aberdeen. What result will suit the teams? – the answer is in our material.

Motherwell

The eighth team of last season after 30 rounds of the current championship was able to get 14 victories and four world ones. The wards of Stephen Robinson have 14 victories and four draws, which earned her 46 points and a third position.

In the final round, Motherwell split the world with Harts away (1: 1), for which we made a prediction.

Aberdeen

“ Aberdeen ” after 30 rounds takes fourth place and has 46 points. The “Reds ” have 12 victories and nine draws. In the last game, the “ dandy ” easily defeated the “Hibernian” (3: 1).

Prior to the second Rangers, the team is separated by 22 points, with 40 mined per season. Guests scored 40 goals, of which 11 are in the assets of Cosgrove.

Statistics

Motherwell have lost 3 of their last 4 home matches

Aberdeen do not lose seven away matches in a row

The last personal meeting ended with the victory of Motherwell (1: 0)

Forecast

Bookmakers do not see the favorite in this game and offer the same odds for team success. In our opinion, today’s rivals are quite happy with a draw, which we propose to use, and we take the combined bet as the main bet.

Our forecast – Motherwell will not lose + both will score and bet on it through BC Winline with a coefficient of 2.38