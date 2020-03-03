“Mountain home name”: Habib nostalgic for his native village (photos)

Russian UFC fighter, world champion in the lightweight Russian Habib Nurmagomedov (28 wins, 8 of them by knockout) showed a photo with the beautiful scenery of the village Silde in Dagestan, where he was born and grew up, confessing that he misses his family sometimes.

“The mountains they are — always call home, “—wrote the athlete on his page in Instagram.

Add that Habib prepares to fight with American Tony Ferguson, which will be held on April 18 in new York. This meeting, beginning in 2015, broke four times, but now it seems that the soldiers did not hurt to finally meet in the octagon.

In addition, the Russians have not ruled out the possibility of a fight with legendary American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. However, the conditions Nurmagomedov. “Maybe something like 11 rounds according to the rules of Boxing and one MMA. Although he was almost the same age as my father, so don’t even know how would I beat him in the face“, — quotes the fighter tabloid TMZ.

In what-than, and financially Habib definitely can win this fight. The Russian’s Manager Ali Abdel-Aziz said in an interview with TMZ that the sheikhs of Saudi Arabia are willing to pay $ 200 million for the fight Nurmagomedov vs Connor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. However, the answer from the Russians to the tempting offer has not followed yet.

