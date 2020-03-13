Movie review of Bludshot: life from revenge to revenge

Sony has decided to bring to the big screen heroes company of Valiant Comics, most of which is Bludshot — invincible anthropomorphic biotechnological weapons, characterized superhuman strength. It describes a character who was once a U.S. Navy seal who died and became the newest weapon in the hands of the Corporation.

He got what no one else — a second chance.

The plot

History Bloodshot introduces us to a marine ray Harrison who likes to take risks and more than anything appreciate the military service. But once the enemies catch ray by surprise, and he dies. However, that’s not the worst news, because before that the main villain kills the hero eyes of his wife. And this is a big mistake, because Harrison will return even from the dead to avenge the murder of his beloved.

No mission is too difficult, no sacrifice too great.

He won’t be back myself, but with the help of a private military Corporation RST that enters into the body of ray nanites that gives the hero of superhuman strength and incredible regeneration. So now Harrison can in the hands the grenade to explode and in a minute to heal itself.

Corporation erases the memory of the hero and plans to test it on a few jobs before you submit your development to the market, but Harrison remembers the death of his wife and very hungry for a revenge killer.

If you think that this is reminiscent of Universal soldier by Roland Emmerich, you are absolutely right. Both stories came to light in 1992. Won’t to understand who copied who, after all, almost thirty years later, this synopsis is frankly primitive.

It is worth noting that the authors tried to add to the history of the original parts, for example, formed a squad of super-soldiers RST joined ray. Even any personality they thought.

Director

The Director of the tape was made by Dave Wilson, which is his first work as a leader on the set. In General he is known for work in Blur Studio that deals with visual effects.

Creations of Dave you can see in the trailers of games like The Division and Star Wars: The Old Republic. He also was responsible for special effects tape the Avengers: age of Ultron.

Bloodshot performed by Wilson seems craft classic movie that one iota does not expand the scope of the genre. Everything goes as if on rails: introduction to the hero, his transformation into Bloodshot, friendship with the beautiful, disobedience, fighting with new friends-enemies.

I would like to say that the action went first class, because it was a bet, but here the authors missed. Decent fighting scenes exactly two shootout after a truck accident with the flour, made in red and white tones, and the final battle ray with the other super-soldiers.

But the special effects really, then you and lightning-fast construction of virtual space as the Matrix, and of course first-class style regeneration Bloodshot than the film-makers sported in the trailer. Given the small like blockbuster budget of $45 million, the authors are to be commended.

Actors

The main role is played by VIN Diesel, he listed among the producers. It’s obvious that for him this is another reason to boast of muscles and a bald skull from the screen. What is the stage of his training after reincarnation, when the audience closeup demonstrate excellent physical shape, which the actor had gained for the film.

Still here and love to banal exhortations. In short, VIN Diesel as if he never left the role of Dominic Toretto from the fast and the Furious, a new series which expect in this year.

Do not need to have past to have a future.

The RST head of the Corporation, who invented the nanites to regenerate Bloodshot, played by guy Pearce. This is a typical villain who plays with human destinies and thinking only about their own greatness.

New companions of the protagonist become biomechanically superior soldiers, who, like ray, were injured, though not fatal. ACE Gonzalez played Key Ti — the former swimmer, who now has artificial light.

Sam Chuan played the role of corporal Shifflet — leader of the squad of superhumans, which has a cybernetic prosthetic leg and a pair of robotic arms in addition to their own. Lamorne Morris became Wigans — soldier who lost his sight and received implants due to which sees absolutely everything around.

Experience

The film Bloodshot came popkornom attraction in the spirit of the other movies of VIN Diesel. If you are one of those who clings to detail and illogical script, but you love a driving movie with quality action and special effects is the tape for you.

Bledsoe lacks the sophistication and charm the Universal soldier. It is clear that the work is formulaic without any hint of expanding the boundaries of the genre. More like a pen test to test the working model. Especially from Sony was counting on two tapes.

Do not tire and do not teach, and amaze and entertain.

As the hero VIN Diesel goes ahead for the sake of revenge, and tape Dave Wilson uses the most effective and proven methods of mass cinema. If the actor does not get tired time after time to punish the villains on the screen, why this should tire the audience?