Movie review Richard Jewell to punish for heroism

In Ukrainian rolling out a new tape of a legend of the westerns of Clint Eastwood. 89-year-old never ceases to amaze the audience with new and interesting stories based on real events.

The plot



Movie Richard Jewell is devoted to act of terrorism of 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia. There, during a concert in the framework of the Olympic games, a security guard noticed a suspicious backpack on the ground and saved if not hundreds, then dozens of lives.

This case turned Richard Jewell into a hero who is invited to the ethers and offer to write a book. But very quickly this story turned into a nightmare when Richard made two powerful colossus: the us government and the media.

The film is based on articles and a book about the case. And worked over the script by Billy ray, once to adapt for larger screens, the Hunger games.

Director

The film was developed the last five years. During this time changed several Directors, but the ribbon looked perfect for Clint Eastwood.

This is not the first such story of a Director who at age became interested in drama. Two years ago, he made a movie about a group of young Marines, who while traveling in Europe neutralized terrorists in the train.

Film Train to Paris was not too successful because Eastwood decided not only to reproduce all the events, but also as actors invited those same soldiers. This mixture of documentary and fiction, the audience is not impressed.

Richard Cullom that lasts more than two hours, turned out much better. Sagging of the plot and the story is evenly diluted the tense scenes. Although sometimes it seems that the flashback scenes inserted for no purpose, the strip still attracts the attention and empathize with the characters really. Besides Eastwood cleverly built into the film, the real news footage of the time.

Actors



Twice my mistake Eastwood is not repeated and the main roles were called experienced actors. Richard Jewell, played by Paul Walter Hauser, which you can see in the film, Tonya.

Jewell from hero became the main suspect of the FBI because there is a type of suicide-single: single-loser, lives with mom and wants recognition.

Hauser has done with the role of a character whose oddity and tediousness deprived of his friends, but at the right time saved the lives of people.

Better safe than sorry.

But it turns out that glory he did not want, and simply dreamed of becoming a real police officer. So confused when he gets on the front pages of Newspapers, especially when the headlines are praising turn into indictments.

The main character’s mother was played by Kathy Bates. For this tragic role of a woman who failed even happy for his son as he was made a scapegoat, the actress was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor.

Sam Rockwell turned to the only friend Jewell, who was his colleague, and then became a lawyer. His hero could not deny the familiar eccentric, when he was between two fires.

Where I come from, if the government someone accuses is proof of innocence.

The character of Rockwell picks up and develops the idea embodied in the story of the protagonist. Of nobody wants a lazy lawyer, he turns into a defender of the disadvantaged. Growing up on ourselves, he shows that sometimes we need only the right stimulus to reveal its best qualities.

Olivia Wilde, who played the journalist, demonstrates the opposite. Known for his investigation, she is ready to do anything in order to stay ahead of the competition. So do not shun dirty methods and produces a first material on the FBI’s radar regarding Jewell.

Experience



Movie Richard Jewell came another exciting story of Eastwood-Director, which breaks the templates. As we usually think of the hero? Stately man or woman deliberately takes the risk, saves everyone and gets the glory.

But Jewell is not handsome and is acting not so much consciously, how much responsibility, just doing the Protocol. And saving dozens of lives, he gets no recognition, and persecution.

Eastwood is not the first time drawn to this subject, at least remember his movie Sully, where’s the pilot that saved the passengers, accused of negligence.

Movie Richard Jewell recalls that the heroes among us. In particular, among the quiet, short-sighted or helpless friends whom we never suspected would be heroism.