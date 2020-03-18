Movie star Emma stone has postponed their wedding due to coronavirus

Tuesday, March 17, it became known that the film star Emma stone was postponed indefinitely their wedding. 31-year-old Hollywood actress met in March to marry 34-year-old filmmaker Dave McCurry. They’ve been Dating for two years, and in December officially engaged. However, the pandemic coronavirus has made adjustments to the plans of the lovers.

The stone three times nominated for “Oscar” and received an Academy award in 2017 for his starring role in the musical “La La land”. This film brought her Golden globe, BAFTA and several other awards. In the same year 2017, and Emma topped the rating of the highest paid Actresses in the world. And the American magazine Time has included it in its list of 100 most influential people.

Celebrities admit that this time with benefit for themselves: pay attention to friends, read books, cant home cooked snacks, watch movies and read books.

Ukrainian stars of show business Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov had to interrupt your honeymoon in Thailand, due to the coronavirus.

“FACTS” also reported that the coronavirus has infected the star of the series “the Witcher” and “Game of thrones” Christopher Chivu. And it happened during the filming of the second season of “the Witcher”.

A famous Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife who contracted the coronavirus, have been treated and been discharged from the hospital.

