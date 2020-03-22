Movies about epidemics. What to look for in quarantine

The new coronavirus causing SARS, broke out in Europe and the collapse of world markets. Experts say the beginning of a new financial crisis.

Europe became the main focus of the spread of the coronavirus in the planet. EU closes borders to foreigners and restricts the movement of citizens inside the unit. A declared state of emergency, some emergency.

In Ukraine from March 12, acts a General quarantine closed almost all public institutions and Metropolitan, in transport allowed no more than ten people, and the authorities are urged to stay home, especially for elderly people. Three areas introduced a state of emergency.

Disaster area on the European continent was Italy, which cannot cope with flow of patients and doctors have to choose who to treat and who to leave to die. For transportation of victims to involve the army. Other European countries are preparing for the same scenario.

Events remind many movies about epidemics and, in particular, about a zombie virus that seems to be the most terrifying Apocalypse. We remember this movie, and hopes that the pandemic will soon go into decline.

The train to Busan

Yeon Sang-Ho, 2016

The film is set during a zombie Apocalypse in train-Korean high speed railway. After watching the movie trip to intercity will get new paint (although when the traffic is restored).

The film became one of the highest grossing in South Korea and received positive reviews from film critics. On the website Rotten Tomatoes the film holds a rating of 95 percent “freshness”. On the website Metacritic the film has a score of 72 out of 100.

The masque of the red death

Roger Corman, 1964

Filmed on the eponymous short story by Edgar Allan PoE cult Director Roger Corman horror tells the story of Prince Prospero, who, to avoid the plague, has locked himself with the courtiers in his castle in medieval Spain.

The film included Stephen king in the list of the most important works of the genre from 1950 to 1980.

Sean of the living dead

Edgar Wright, 2004

This parody of the British Comedy with elements of horror in many ways intertwined with the work of George Romero, the father of modern zombies, in particular, addresses the issue of consumerism and modern capitalism, which rises in the cult film dawn of the dead 1978.

Romero commended the work, and Quentin Tarantino made a film in his top 10. The film received several awards and nominations in the category Best British film.

Pass Cassandra

George Pan Cosmatos, 1976

Reference the disaster film begins with the infiltration of terrorists in the headquarters of the world health organization in Geneva. During a firefight with the guards, they accidentally break a container, which contained bacteria of the deadly disease.

One of the terrorists manages to escape and take the bullet train from Geneva to Stockholm. With him on the train enters and begins to spread among the passengers unexplored infection, later identified as pneumonic plague.

28 days later

Danny Boyle, 2002

The film is set in Britain against the background of a pandemic highly contagious virus that turns people into violent monsters whose sole purpose is to kill as many people as possible. The plot is built around the attempts of the four survivors to escape, but not only from zombies but from other people.

The film became a milestone in the genre of zombie horror. In 2017, the Time Out magazine have included 28 days later in the list of the 100 best British films. Has three different endings.

Blindness

Fernando Meirelles, 2008

Philosophical parable about the epidemic of blindness that affects all residents of an unnamed city. The heroine Julianne Moore manages to avoid this fate, to help people, exposing their vices.

12 monkeys

Terry Gilliam, 1995

By 2035, incurable virus has destroyed five billion people, that is a big part of the population, and the remaining are forced to live underground. Convicted of insolence to the authorities sent in a time machine to 1996, when he began a terrible epidemic. But scientists wrong over time.

The main roles are played by Bruce Willis and brad pitt. The film was nominated for an Oscar and received several awards, including a Golden globe (male supporting role) and a Saturn for best science fiction film.

Resident evil

Paul William Scott Anderson, 2002

The film adaptation of the eponymous Japanese computer games. The plot is built around Alice, amnesiac girl who ended up in a secret laboratory, where, after the leak of a dangerous virus dominated by artificial intelligence.

Researching with a team of underground space, the main character discovers that all the dead have turned into zombies.

Zombie Apocalypse: how to react to the state

Welcome to the Zombieland

Ruben Fleischer, 2009

America destroyed an epidemic of zombie virus. The main character – shy boy manages to survive, following the happy rules, the first of which – whether in the form.

The black Comedy received positive reviews from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes the film holds a rating of 90 percent with the consensus: “Viciously funny, and it has a lot of blood.” Metacritic gave the film 73 points.

Dawn of the dead

Zack Snyder, 2004

A remake of the cult 1978 film by George Romero, which describes the fate of a group of people fleeing a zombie invasion, in a barricaded shopping Mall. The original film uses zombies as a metaphor for the complex socio-political problems.

Zarza

Steven Soderbergh, 2011

The world health organization jointly with the Centre for control and prevention of diseases of the U.S. trying to prevent the spread of the deadly virus of unknown origin.

Due to the fact that the incubation period of the disease is very short, and the mortality rate and the transmissibility is too high, to trace its origin difficult. Virus, against which no therapeutic protocols or vaccines, and the mortality rate exceeds 20 percent.

To article New Scientist the film received praise for accurate representation of science. An example is the need to find a way to grow the virus in laboratory conditions without destroying the population of cells before researchers can study a virus.

Carl Zimmer, author of popular science books, also praised the film, noting that the film shows how the reconstruction of the outbreak may help to understand how much a person can spread the virus, how many of them get sick and many die.

Epidemic

Lars von Trier, 1987

Psychedelic post-modern horror, where the hero of the Trier works as a doctor in some country of the future, gripped by plague. The doctor is an idealist trying to help the sick, unaware that he is spreading the infection.

I am legend

Francis Lawrence, 2007

A miraculous cure for cancer was a virus that turned people into a cross between vampires and zombies. The main character is a Colonel of medical service of the us army – the only non-infected in new York. Along with a shepherd he’s trying to survive and invent the antidote.