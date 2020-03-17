Movies birds of Prey and Gentlemen will appear on the online services before the deadline

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Фильмы Хищные птицы и Джентльмены появятся на онлайн-сервисах раньше срока

In connection with the coronavirus and quarantine in many countries, Warner Bros. STX and followed the example of Disney studios and release their films to online platforms ahead of time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the release of “birds of Prey” and “Gentlemen” on-line services will be held March 24.

It is noted that such measures will allow studios to compensate for financial losses due to the closure of cinemas in the epidemic of the coronavirus.

As previously reported, the premiere of new films Universal Pictures will take place in the online cinemas.

Recall, as in Ukraine imposed some restrictions, including a ban on mass events distributors due to the closure of the cinema had to postpone screenings of “cleanup” and “Pulse”.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article