Movies birds of Prey and Gentlemen will appear on the online services before the deadline

In connection with the coronavirus and quarantine in many countries, Warner Bros. STX and followed the example of Disney studios and release their films to online platforms ahead of time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the release of “birds of Prey” and “Gentlemen” on-line services will be held March 24.

It is noted that such measures will allow studios to compensate for financial losses due to the closure of cinemas in the epidemic of the coronavirus.

As previously reported, the premiere of new films Universal Pictures will take place in the online cinemas.

Recall, as in Ukraine imposed some restrictions, including a ban on mass events distributors due to the closure of the cinema had to postpone screenings of “cleanup” and “Pulse”.