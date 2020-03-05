Movies My thoughts quiet, Cherkasy and Home show at the film festival in Brussels

27 March in Brussels will start the film program of the festival of Ukrainian culture “Ukrainian spring”. In the program of the festival includes five films – tape, which was first shown at festivals, received awards from international and Ukrainian festivals and audience have become hits at the box office.

Also as part of the project will be a public meeting with the Ukrainian Director, writer and public activist Oleh Sentsov.

Comedy “My thoughts are quiet” is the debut feature film by Director Antonio Lukic. The film was first shown in the section East of West International film festival in Karlovy vary, where “My thoughts are quiet” was awarded the Special prize of the jury. Ukrainian premiere took place in the framework of Odessa international film festival, where the work of Lukic received several awards. March 8 film “My thoughts quiet” goes to re-hire. The plot was the story of a young sound engineer whose recording of the votes of the Transcarpathian animals can be a chance to move to Canada. However, this task is much more difficult when the main companion in the new work becomes his mother. At the opening of the film festival will present Director Antonio Lukic and performers of the main roles – Irma Vitovskaya and Andrew Lidagovskiy.

Drama “Home” – feature debut of the Director of Nariman Aliyev. In the story, Crimean Tatar Mustafa dies first. The father arrives to Kiev, where his two sons left after the annexation of the Crimea to return home the younger son, and older buried in the homeland in the Crimea, according to Muslim tradition. World premiere of the film took place in the program “the Special sight” the Cannes film festival. In Ukraine, the film received the Grand Prix of the Odessa film festival – “Golden Duke”, which is awarded on the results of the audience voting. In Brussels the film will be introduced by the Director of Nariman Aliyev and starring Ahtem Seitablaev.

The audience will see the documentary of the Ukrainian sensation – “the Earth is blue like an orange”, the debut feature-length documentary registerkey and writer Irina Cilic. The world premiere took place at the Sundance film festival, where it received the award for best Director. In the film we are talking about the life of a family from the town of Krasnogorovka in the “red zone” of Donbass, which is hardly affected by the attacks. Despite all the circumstances, the protagonists do not lose hope and even try themselves to make movies about the war. In the framework of the “Ukrainian spring” the film will be introduced by Irina Cilic.

Family viewing audience is invited adventure fantastic film Anatoly Mateshko “Fokster & Max”. The film’s protagonist, twelve-year-old schoolboy Max runs away from home and hides under the bridge. There he finds a can of nanotrubkami, and draws graffiti dog. Unexpectedly drawn boy graffiti comes to life and turns into a dog-nanorobot, which has a super abilities.

War drama “Cherkassy” based on real events, the feature debut of Timur Yaschenko about the defense of the eponymous sea trawler, which was blocked by Russian troops in the Bay of Donuzlav in March 2014, during the annexation of Crimea. “Cherkasy” was the last Ukrainian ship that resisted and did not lower the state flag. Uncut version of the film at the festival will present Director Timur Yashchenko and producer March LOTIS.

“Ukrainian spring” will be held in the Centre for fine arts BOZAR, Brussels, Belgium, from 27 to 29 March.

The schedule of the festival:

27 Mar

18:30 Opening of the festival, the show “My thoughts are quiet” (imagine Antonio Lukic, Irma Vitovskaya, Andrew Lidagovskiy)

21:00 Screening of “Home” (presented Nariman Aliyev, Ahtem Seitablaev)

28 Mar

15:00 Screening Of “Fokster & Max”

18:30 Screening of “the Earth is blue like an orange” (is Irina Cilic)

21:00 Screening of “Cherkasy” (presented Timur Yashchenko, March LOTIS)

29 Mar

15:00 Discussion with Oleg Sentsov (moderated by profesorka history Od Merlin)

