Movies of the week

Film fans can buy tickets to the movies. In fact this week, February 27-in wide rolling out some cool movies: the Ukrainian picture “of Cherkasy. The last ship in Crimea,” the American drama “Against all enemies: the Story of Jean Seberg”, “the invisible Man”, “Guns Akimbo”, “tales of the magic of the city: Tree of desire” and “an officer and a spy”.

We offer you to learn more about the subjects of these movies to decide exactly what to see in the cinema this week.

“Cherkasy. The last ship in the Crimea”, or “U311 “Cherkasy”

The story unfolds in February 2014 – during the period when they started the occupation of the Crimean Peninsula. The path to the sea was blocked by sunken Russian ships, so the Ukrainian minesweeper “Cherkasy” was blocked in the port of the Crimean lake Donuzlav. On Board of the ship, and Mike and Leo, bold guys from Ukrainian village who had to pass a tough test on a military ship. Many ships surrendered to the Russians, but not “Cherkasy”. The trawler, on Board of which Mike and Leo, continues to resist bravely and to fight.

“Against all enemies: the story of Jean Seberg”

The end of the 1960s. Jean Seberg, a favorite of French “new wave”, returns to Los Angeles. The proposals of the new roles no end. She is a Hollywood star. At the peak of his career, gene begins to speak for the rights of African Americans and indigenous peoples of the United States. A dizzying affair with the leader of the Black Panther party makes the actress a target of the security services. Hour surveillance of FBI agents and provocations threaten to destroy not only her career, but life.

The main role in the film played by Kristen Stewart is one of the most sought-after Actresses of our time. Beloved of Jean Seberg in the film, plays Anthony Mackie is an American actor, who gained international popularity after the role of Falcon in the film series “the Avengers”, but in theatre circles he is known primarily as a member of many Broadway shows. The role of the FBI agent who had organized the surveillance of Jean Seberg, played by British actor Jack O’connell, known for the films “Unbroken” and “From start to finish” (both paintings have received awards from the National Council of film critics USA and BAFTA in the category “Rising star”). Also in the movie “Against all enemies” involved Margaret Coelli, American actress and dancer, known for her role of Cat in “One day in Hollywood…,” Quentin Tarantino and famous commercials Kenzo.

“The invisible man”

In the end, Cecilia Cass, the girl who has long been in a relationship with a cruel, but very rich scientist by the name of Adrian. Cecilia pulled out from under his control, and the young man commits suicide. Then the girl had to go back to normal, which took a lot of time. However, Cecilia seems to be stalking her, someone like her ex-boyfriend.

“Guns Akimbo”

Guy Myles is working a regular job and still loves his ex-girlfriend. Once the band SKIZM chooses his party’s ruthless and violent games. Under the terms, strangers and random people must fight for their lives, and their battle will be broadcast in the Network. From the first contraction to miles manages to escape, but later the organizers of the violent games kidnap his beloved. To return it, the guy needs to take part in battles and make it last.

Events unfold in a magical city where a little girl possum, Kerry wants to spend Christmas with snow. For her to spend a winter holiday without the white fluffy feather beds on the ground – it is just the lack of mood, atmosphere and joy of children. Well, that on its territory there is a Tree that fulfills all desires. This time, however, during a magical procedure fails, and all else is frozen, in particular a Tree. Girl possum needs to correct his mistake and save the town. For this she will have to overcome their own insecurities.

“An officer and a spy”

The event takes place on 5 January 1885. Captain Alfred Dreyfus was unjustly accused of espionage and sentenced to life imprisonment on Devil’s island. They call him a traitor to the public, because sure he was a spy of Germany. However, the mentor Dreyfus, Georges Picard, head of the Department, claims that his colleague was not to blame. To prove it, he needs to find the mysterious folder, the search of which it is taken. However, as it turned out, hunt for secret documents, not only he.