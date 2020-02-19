Movies with Ashton Kutcher that you will want to review again.

You may have already seen some of these films. However, the birthday of a famous actor, you can once again recall the favorite and enjoy the talented reincarnations.

February 7, Hollywood handsome Ashton Kutcher was a holiday – he celebrated his 42nd birthday.

Therefore, we bring you the coolest movie stars and, of course, to arrange a unreal Friday. Stock up on popcorn … it’ll be great!

Killers

Spencer – a former Hitman. His life is turned upside down when he met Jane. However, sooner or later the past catches up with – there comes a time when we have to again take up arms.

The daughter of my boss

A young worker was very happy when the supervisor instructed him to go to his own house and spend the night there. The guy thought only of the daughter of the boss with which to see, but it was not like painted dreams.

Ranch

And although it’s not a film but a TV series, you will not notice how time flies. The main character dreamed of becoming a professional soccer player, but life decides otherwise. The guy has to return to his native provincial town – where his family has a ranch. So, for lack of other options of earnings, the Colt joins the family business. It’s his unbridled adventure.

Valentine’s day

One romantic holiday, but with so many different couples and their stories. The heroes of the film are quite different, but they all something in common – feelings.

Adventure in Vegas

Sometimes a continuation of a night can be a interesting morning. Especially when you learn that I won a huge amount… This day would have been normal, but in the same bed woke up two strangers. The newly minted couple realizes they’ve hit the jackpot and got married. What’s next? And then everyone is doing everything to get rid of a competitor and possess an unexpected property.