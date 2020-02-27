MOZ introduces a new algorithm of actions against coronavirus

In Ukraine started to apply new algorithm of actions to prevent coronavirus COVID 2019: those who enters the country will not only measure temperature, but will take contacts to track their health.

It is reported by the Deputy Minister of health Viktor Lyashko, was appointed chief medical officer, at a briefing with Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk after the Cabinet meeting

“We started from yesterday and today at 8 a.m. at all points of crossing the state border with the European Union – working guards, epidemiologists at each point in the largest 7 points are “emergency”.

We began there temperature screening – and from people who have a suspicion of possible infection with the coronavirus, will be delivered in infectious hospital, which will be the subject of additional study and then will be taken certain decisions.

On February 26, the Ministry of health has approved a new standard of medical care for coronavirus infection, introduced new algorithms for temperature screening, which began operating throughout the country. They differ from those that operated on direct flights from China.

We now have the results of temperature screening: we have identified several cases the temperature rise at the checkpoint “Tisa”, as well as in Chernivtsi. All systems – from the guards to the medical service worked quickly.

For example, in Transcarpathia was isolated the whole bus because there were two patients. They conducted an additional survey and research in the Uzhgorod hospital for infectious diseases, they were isolated in infectious diseases hospital. The diagnosis which is not confirmed coronavirus infection, and all will be released.

At the same time, we collect all the contacts – and these people will be tracked on the territory of Ukraine according to the established algorithms that are now on the territory of Ukraine”.

Lyashko said that the “temperature screening is not a panacea, it is one of the elements of protection of the borders against the penetration of dangerous infections, including coronavirus” because it allows time to isolate the sick person for further research.

To check the temperature, as before, will infrared thermometers in the front of the head. Under certain temperature will make the decision.

But worked out a new algorithm what to do with the people who were in buses, vehicles (car) – he is “a little different” from what was for a direct flight from China.

Lyashko said that the border now write down all the contacts of people travelling from countries where recorded transmission of coronavirus infection. Further, during the incubation period, they will communicate epidemiologists, family doctors or other physicians in the community.

In addition, the MoH has developed a “notice of isolation”: those who come from countries where cases of the coronavirus, recommend “the Observatory at home”, reducing contact with relatives and other people to prevent the spread of infection.

Lyashko said: when symptoms nedomoganie need to call the doctor and tell him to “tourist history” – that he either came to the sick person himself or called him an ambulance.