MOZ launches “Support physicians”

The Ministry of health launched a social campaign “Support the doctors.”

This is stated on the page of the Ministry of health in Facebook.

“The Ministry of health of Ukraine launched a social media campaign to support doctors “Support of doctors.” The Ministry of health encourages everyone with a gratitude attitude to the selfless work of doctors, who oppose the spread of coronavirus disease, and selflessly save the patient “, – stated in the message.

In a public video, it is noted that in Ukraine 117 500 doctors, 500 150 Junior medical staff, is “hard times”. The heroes of the video are the usual doctors, paramedics, nurses, who daily go to work, risking their lives and health.

The Ministry of health believe that the government should protect above all doctors, to save the whole country.

“That’s why one of the priorities of the office is a adoption allowances to health workers, provision of personal protective equipment, cooperation with Ukrainian business, which helps with quarantine to bring physicians to jobs”, – consider in Department.

The Ministry of health also calls on Ukrainians to stay at home: “It is important, how you can help doctors in the fight against the pandemic.”