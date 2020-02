In Ukraine as of February 23, 2020 not detected any cases of infection with coronavirus. The world was 78 817 infected. About it reports a press-service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Of the 78 817 cases of coronavirus – 2462 – lethal. And recovered 23 232 people.

“In Ukraine, a single laboratory-confirmed case COVID-19 not recorded,” – said the health Ministry.

Outside of China discovered 1725 cases in 29 countries around the world.