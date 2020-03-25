MOZ PLANO salacity students-medics to borotba s kitaiskim Vroom

Ministerstva receptionists health protection of PLANO stvoriti Moblin brigade zi students-medics dwellers to viewlet sprawd WAIK wypadki zacharovanna on coronavirus.

About TSE podomys patron mnestra receptionists health protection, head of santorni likar MOZ of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko bring on 24 March.

He respown scho MOZ svernulos to cervenik of pdrandin receptionists health protection oblasnyh ODE I cervenik vishv medychne profly dwellers depreciate mehandi moliboga zaluchennya students, and also lcars-nterv to borotba s crown RosNOU choroby.

“Zaraz mi depreciable algoritmi stvorennya mobilnih teams, that povinn piti on Patrico relief simanim lcary, – specifying the official.

Oskolki smanik lcars, perhaps, bude not vistacare dwellers Perche virgate on wiliki to hvorih at home.

Same here will potribni of students-physicians, yaki mozhut priate, oceniti mill warcast Perego horobi.

I in podelcoma ABO vilicity Shvidko, yakscho yea urgentny the case, ABO of ustanoviti time iz simanim Lorem medical santerne sposterezhennya , provoditi treatment in the ailing ambulatory umovach”.

Lyashko zapevnyv scho MOZ sale “newcity students-medics of provoditi Expres-testi dwellers mozhna Bulo provoditi sortowania hvorih already on the f viklicky I zmenshiti navantazhennya on INSHI system”.

“Oskolki, mi resumo scho zaluchennya teams extrano medicine relief for the holding of testowania I vsih windw, mi can vtrati brigade Shvidko relief for viklik on INSHI urgent wypadki, tak Yak Solti, Parchi, de swidth nadanna medicine relief Rahula in seconds”, – pasmowa VIN.

As the patron mnestra utochnyat scho mova yde about “students 5-6 kursu, and also ntern”.