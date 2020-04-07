MOZ reports that the epidemic in Ukraine has not yet reached its peak

МОЗ сообщает, что эпидемия в Украине еще не достигла своего пика

Ukraine closer to the peak of the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.

About this in the video said the Minister of healthcare Maxim Stepanov, it is published in the Telegrams.

“The active phase of the pandemic the number of patients increases sharply, critically loading the medical system”.

According to him, the number of patients Covid-19 growing so rapidly that to assist them we have not enough doctors, no medicines, no places in hospitals.

He noted that the same situation in many countries.

