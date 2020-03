Earlier Potapov has released a new song “Quarantine”, and now his group MOZGI presented a single warning, No Hugs No Kisses (No hugs No kisses), relevant in the context of pandemic coronavirus.

The author of the composition was made by Alexey Potapenko and Alexey Zavgorodniy.

Recall, the Duo Balaklava Blues unveiled video Hand in Hand on hand washing during the quarantine.