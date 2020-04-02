Mozilla is preparing new browser

Started the transition to the new Firefox Beta browser, but the process will take time

Nonprofit organization Mozilla has started the work on porting the Firefox Beta on Android for Fenix, it will be an entirely new experience for the browser. The page message Are We Fenix Yet? transition progress Firefox Beta for Fenix is 2.1%. Porting to a beta version of Firefox is the last stage before entering the channel release is ready to use by the average Firefox user.

Mozilla is working on Fenix, better known as Firefox Preview, for about a year. The community worked hard to implement features already present in the existing Firefox on the new, faster browser engine, according to comments.ua. Earlier this month Mozilla released Firefox Preview 4, which included improved management login, best sites and initial support for add-ons.

As Mozilla puts the final touches to make your new browser is ready for public consumption, the Release channel of Firefox on Android Firefox stuck at 68 with point updates released instead of full updates. With today’s news, those who work with Firefox Beta, must ensure that their browser will become a radically new kind.