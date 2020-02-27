“Much beautiful”: MONATIK impressed with the new clip (video)

Popular artist MONATIK, visited the ceremony of awarding prize of the British Awards-2020, in London, pleased fans with a new video “Hard.” It is a sensual love story, filmed in the center of Kiev.

Monatic says, his video about love, to experience that wishes all of his fans.

“When you love, sometimes it seems that he was in the most beautiful dream, so easy that before you go in it is not necessary to use already not working techniques like counting sheep… there’s just no time… It readily disappears or stops… no Time… Or it is so much that it loses its significance and forget about its existence”, — commented on the new work Monatic.

Main heroine is a famous model Anna Shut. In the story, she plunges into the most extraordinary dream. For a spectacular picture the girl had to “fly” from the height of 30 meters. Anna before the shooting took special training with the acrobats.

“It was exciting difficult, but that’s the beauty of it. He received special training with acrobats, practiced every movement from the point of view of safety, and of course, beauty”, — said Anna Shut.

