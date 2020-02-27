“Much beautiful”: MONATIK impressed with the new clip (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

"Сильно красиво": MONATIK впечатлил новым клипом (видео)

Popular artist MONATIK, visited the ceremony of awarding prize of the British Awards-2020, in London, pleased fans with a new video “Hard.” It is a sensual love story, filmed in the center of Kiev.

Monatic says, his video about love, to experience that wishes all of his fans.

“When you love, sometimes it seems that he was in the most beautiful dream, so easy that before you go in it is not necessary to use already not working techniques like counting sheep… there’s just no time… It readily disappears or stops… no Time… Or it is so much that it loses its significance and forget about its existence”, — commented on the new work Monatic.

Main heroine is a famous model Anna Shut. In the story, she plunges into the most extraordinary dream. For a spectacular picture the girl had to “fly” from the height of 30 meters. Anna before the shooting took special training with the acrobats.

“It was exciting difficult, but that’s the beauty of it. He received special training with acrobats, practiced every movement from the point of view of safety, and of course, beauty”, — said Anna Shut.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article