Much easier to stop in the who made an important statement about the spread of the coronavirus

Cases of infection with coronavirus recorded in 73 countries, except China. To over one hundred countries, the virus has not yet reached. This means that it is possible to stop the outbreak, “window of opportunity” for this open. This statement was made Director General of the world health organization Tedros Adan Gebreyesus at a briefing in Geneva.

The leader who believes that in the case of coronavirus to stop the spread much easier than if we were talking about the flu.

“We are yet uncharted territory… We’ve never encountered respiratory pathogen such… If it were a flu epidemic, it would be possible to expect a rapid spread of the virus among the population of the planet. Attempts to slow or contain the spread would be fruitless. But to keep COVID-19 real and it should remain a priority for all countries“, — explained the head of the who.

We will remind, as of March 3, a new virus has infected 90 933 persons. 48 176 today are considered to be recovered. In recent days has added more than 100 cases of the disease in China and 477 in South Korea. Isolated cases recorded in Pakistan. Ecuador, And Australia. Three new cases revealed in the United States.

Photo un.org

