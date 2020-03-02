Mulan: casting, release date and latest news on the live-action ! [RED WIRE]

Share on Facebook

The live-action “Mulan” is revealed little by little in the past few months. It will be banned at least 13 years of age, and will be released as early as 25 march in the cinema.

Imminent arrival of the live-action Mulan ! The feature film directed by Niki Caro is accurate, it should bring a few surprises. MCE TV will reveal to you all !

The major changes between the Disney and the live-action !

Since its announcement, the live-action Mulan never stops talking about him. In fact, with every new info, the fans seem to be disappointed but no less curious. Everything started with the fact that the famous small dragon would not be part of the adventure. Yes… Mushu will not be present to fight alongside the warrior chinese.

Thus, several rumors had suggested that the little beast would be replaced by a phoenix. But that’s not all! Li Shang is also conspicuously absent ! The companion of Mulan should be replaced by a new character by the name of Chen Honghui… Finally, big disappointment for the fans, there will be no song in the film !

Release Date of the live-action !

So, before you even arrive on the screens, the live-action Mulan has been much talk of him. In fact, he should invest the halls of cinema from the march 25, 2020 in France. It will then be a sign of prohibition for children under 13 years of age.

However, the shooting of the film will have had a few months of delay. In fact, the team of the film will need 4 extra month to shoot the feature-length film.

An all-new cast !

In spite of the great changes of the film, one thing is certain, Mulan will be performed by Liu Yifei ! The actress of 32 years, has more than 20 films to his credit. She will go to Hua Jun to join the army.

The new lovers of the chinese, Chen Honghui, should be interpreted by Yoson Year. And Donnie Yen will slip into the skin of the Commander-Tung, while Gong Li will play a witch by the name of Xian Liang.