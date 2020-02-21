“Mulan” from Disney received an increased rating

The new film from Disney “Mulan” received from the American Association of movie companies (MPAA) rating of PG-13, which means children under 13 years of viewing is not recommended.

It makes “Mulan” the first feature film Studio, who received a rating above PG.

The trailer shows remake is more like a fantasy movie than a musical, which is typical for a remake from Disney.

Also a high rating was adopted because of the large amount of combat scenes. This rating means that the Studio will show a more adult story about a Chinese legend.

Recall that the Ukrainian audience will see the updated version of the cartoon on 26 March this year.