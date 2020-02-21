“Mulan” from Disney received an increased rating

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

"Мулан" от Disney получил повышенный рейтинг

The new film from Disney “Mulan” received from the American Association of movie companies (MPAA) rating of PG-13, which means children under 13 years of viewing is not recommended.

It makes “Mulan” the first feature film Studio, who received a rating above PG.

The trailer shows remake is more like a fantasy movie than a musical, which is typical for a remake from Disney.

Also a high rating was adopted because of the large amount of combat scenes. This rating means that the Studio will show a more adult story about a Chinese legend.

Recall that the Ukrainian audience will see the updated version of the cartoon on 26 March this year.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article