Mulan, no one under 13 years of age in the United States !

In the United States, the adaptation of the famous Disney movie Mulan will be prohibited for children under 13 years of age unaccompanied by an adult.

Many Disney movies have been adapted to the cinema. But for the first time, one of them will be prohibited under 13 years of age in the United States. This is Mulan ! ERM you have to explain why.

When we are children, we do not perceive the evil. Or even the violence ! Moreover, we do not understand the hidden messages in the Disney movies ! With the benefit of hindsight, the moral of the stories that we loved so much eventually we jump in the eyes.

In the animated film Mulan, released in 1998, the beautiful Chinese want to get away from the codes of society. In other words, she refuses to take the role of a devoted wife. The daughter of a soldier, the latter wants to borrow this same way ! When the Huns invade the country, the young woman listens only to his courage. It then becomes a true warrior, as was his father now seriously ill !

In the adaptation of this Disney, Mulan promises real fight scenes in taken real images. In fact, the Motion Picture Association of America does not want to take risks ! In order not to offend the sensibilities of children, the commission announced its rating of PG-13 in the United States.

Mulan: fight scenes are very violent

Children under 13 years of age unaccompanied by adults will not be able to attend the remake live-action of this production Disney ! But for what reason ? Thus, the Motion Picture Association of America states that Mulan contains ” sequences of violence “.

Besides, Mulan, embodied by the actress Yifei Liu, will not be alone in fighting it. At his sides, Jet Li played the role of The Emperor. According to producer Jason Reed, the latter ” will not be content to sit on his throne to read the scrolls in our film “. Thus, ” he will descend from his throne and mingle in the fight. “

In France, it is not yet known if the film will be not recommended for children under 12 years of age unaccompanied by adult person. In any case, we already know its output. You can find Mulan on the big screen from the 25th of march !