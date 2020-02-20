Mulan: the cast “exhausting” of Liu Yifei to take the role of the live action !

In an interview with Empire, Liu Yifei said that the cast had been very “exhausting” to win the role in Mulan !

In recent times, Disney has decided to adapt all its cartoon in live action. And very soon it is Mulan who is going to come out. Liu Yifei has also made revelations about the cast.

AN ACTRESS AT THE HEIGHT OF EXPECTATIONS

This is not a secret for anyone. Mulan is a character pure, which embodies the strength and bravery. And to adapt the story in live action, the production teams had to find the rare pearl that embodies to perfection the role. And it is Liu Yifei, who clinched. Yet, the casting has not been easy. The young woman had to show great mental strength but also physical.

In an interview with Empire, Niki Caro, the director of Mulan, has also revealed : “I had need of a warrior, of a partner. So I got him to pass an audition exhausting, and then was then directly sent to a physical trainer in order to perform the tests, at least as exhausting “. She also explained that she had to do : “exercises with weights, pumps, prints, everything ! “.

Dwayne Johnson is very proud of Liu Yifei for the role of Mulan

From his side, Dwayne Johnson has also said : “It was brilliant for the parties drama/game during the hearing, and during the physical part has never been arrested, has never been taken into failure. In the end, I also knew that I had found my warrior “. And the least we can say is that the one that embodies the role of Mulan is known for her strength.

Niki Caro has also explained : “She has set the bar very high on the plateau. She was much stronger than the men who surrounded him. They were terrified by his strength” . You will still have to wait a few weeks before you can discover the exploits of the actress. Mulan will also come out in theaters on march 25. Patience !