Mulan: the coronavirus may affect the success of the film !

The Disney fans will soon see the new adaptation of Mulan at the cinema. The coronavirus may well put in danger the movie !

For the past few years, Disney takes its greatest classics to live-action. In 2019, the fans were able to see the Lion King or Aladdin and these two films have been a huge success. Thus, the production does not stop there and it has been working for months on Mulan. Very soon viewers will be able to see this new film at the cinema.

On march 25, the Mulan will arrive at the cinema. Yifei Liu is going to put themselves in the shoes of the heroine and the film promises great action scenes. The young woman will take the place of his father in order to repel the Huns and she is going to pretend to be a man. While the world eagerly awaits the release of the film , but the film could already be in danger !

The Coronavirus is being spread around the world, but it is especially to many victims in China. As well, the chinese have deserted the public places, and 10 000 cinemas in China were closed. As well, this could have a significant impact on the success of Mulan, and Disney may already be concerned.

Mulan : the movie pushed back a few weeks in China ?

Disney spent $ 200 million to break Mulan at the cinema and it’s been more than two years that the production is working on the live action. Thus, the Coronavirus could be fatal to the film if it continues to spread. In fact, it could be a huge flop at the box office because it was highly anticipated in China.

For the time being, Disney has not taken any decision on the release of Mulan in China. Nevertheless, it may well be that the country decides to postpone the official release of the live action. Thus, this will allow the film to not know a bad start and have all his chances at the box office. However, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney prefers not to be too forward, and the president of the box wants to “see the day-to-day”.

In China, Mulan is not the only film in danger because of the sars Coronavirus. In fact, Sonic has been out for a few days already in the world. Yet, the country decided to extend the release of a few weeks. It seems that the virus causes large disturbances in the world of cinema.