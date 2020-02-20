Mulan: the live-action Disney is not for children !

The live-action Mulan will be a far cry from the original version of Disney. The film will also be banned at least 13 years of age in the United States.

New disappointment for fans of Mulan ! After the lack of Mushu and his hit song, the live action inspired by the Disney cartoon will not address at all to the young children ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

THE CARTOONS ARE BACK !

For the past few years, the Disney’s are in the spotlight at the cinema. In fact, all the cartoons remake a beauty on the big-screen with characters that are more real than ever ! Lily James has played Cinderella. The young Alice was played by the beautiful Mia Wasikowska. And Eva Green got the best of the little elephant with the big ears, Dumbo ! This time, it was the female warrior Mulan, who is back in the halls !

And if his arrival seems to be very much expected, the fans also felt some disappointment. Indeed, as the project, news about the live-action Mulan made sad the most of the internet users. In fact, the famous film has already received many criticisms even before its release in theatres.

“It’s my duty to fight. “See Disney’s #Mulan in theaters March 27!

The movie Mulan, well away from the original version of Disney !

Not only Mushu will not be part of the adventure, but the song ” Like a man “ will not be sung by the cast… But that’s not all ! Mulan should be a lot more violent than the version of Disney. In fact, the film has received a pellet in the United States. As well, children under the age of 13 years will not have the right to view the live action ! A first for the remakes !

Mulan will be entitled to scenes more warlike, more epic and more amazing. The first images from the film, moreover, had shown that it would be a feature film intended for adults. Thus, even the villain is much more frightening than in the cartoon. Anything to stir up the curiosity of fans… see you on march 25, 2020 !