Mulan: the song “Loyal Brave True,” Christina Aguilera unveiled !

Share on Facebook

For the soundtrack of Mulan, Christina Aguilera lends her voice ! With the agreement of Disney, she reveals the song “Loyal Brave True”.

Adaptation live the animated film Mulan has come out on the 25th of march at the cinema. To help his fans wait, Christina Aguilera unveils soundtrack, ” Loyal Brave True “. MCE tells you more !

Mulan is back, and Christina Aguilera too ! Three weeks before the release of the adaptation live, the singer made a surprise to his fans ! Indeed, it unveils a new music. But not any ! She sings for the new movie of Disney !

Also, this is not the first time that Christina Aguilera sings for the story of this young Chinese girl ! In fact, the animated film Mulan in 1998 revealed the music” Reflection “. But that’s not all ! The young woman has also loaned his voice in other films, such as The Adams Family or Burlesque. Moreover, it plays a role in this feature film !

Very happy, it also announces the news to his fans on Instagram. As well, it publishes an extract of the song ” Loyal Brave True “. The image depicts Mulan, half-hidden behind his sword. The young woman wrote : ” I am so honored to be a part of the family ❤️ “. And it is not the only one !

Mulan love the voice of Christina Aguilera

Yes, Mulan is already out 22 years ago ! The time passes quickly ! But Christina Aguilera remembers it as if it was yesterday ! On Instagram, she confides to her fans : ” ‘Reflection’ was an important moment in my life and this remake is a wonderful extension and inheritance (…) I hope you like it as much as I love it. “

His fans are delighted with the new ! The Youtube video on the chain of Disney reaches more than 894 000 views. “This is why no one can surpass Disney in terms of music “, ” This movie could not be complete without Christina…” , ” Person will never exceed the version Christina Reflection. And this song was a reminder. ❤️ “, ” Immediately, I saw Christina, I clicked and I am not disappointed. What a voice 😍 “, one can read in the comments.

Three weeks before the release of the adaptation-live, the song proved a massive hit already ! But how far will his success ? In 1999, a year after the release of the animation film, the original soundtrack of Mulan has been nominated for Oscars for the category ” Best film music “. Christina Aguilera can do better ?