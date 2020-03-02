Mulan: two scenes cults are not present in the live-action !

Share on Facebook

The live-action Mulan will be out soon to the cinema ! But two scenes cults of the cartoon will serve as not present in the film !

Mulan will be released in the cinema on march 25. But the live-action will be much different from the cartoon original. MCE TV tells you more.

Mulan is a classic of Walt Disney. The fans love it for its characters high-in-color, but also for its music. And if they were waiting for the film impatiently, some are likely to be disappointed.

We already knew that the characters of Mushu, Li Shang would be completely absent from the film. The producer, Jason Reed has spoken to Collider on the choice of the absence of the lover of Mulan : “Je think, in particular, that in a period of #MeToo, have a commander who is also the love interest was very uncomfortable and we thought that this was not appropriate. “

The other disappointment ? The lack of songs ! We do find, therefore, not ” like a man “, or ” a beautiful girl to love.” A Disney without song, it might be sad ! Hope the fans are still waiting for you !

THE CHANGES IN MULAN

But that’s not all ! Two important scenes of the cartoon have been deleted ! In fact, you will not find in the live-action the moment where Mulan cuts the hair. Strange ! But the explanation is simple !

Jason Reed gave the reasons for this absence : “The chinese warriors had long hair. If she is cutting her hair, she still looks like more to a woman in reality. Since we do the film in live-action, and that we want to launch it on the world market, we thought that it would be more accurate, culturally speaking. “Interesting !

The other scene removed : the one where Mulan climbs to retrieve an arrow. In effect, this action takes place during the song ” like a man “. And as the music is not present in the film, this scene had to be cut ! Shame ! Mushu and music will be missed ! But it will all even Mulan at the cinema on march 25. And we, we can’t wait !