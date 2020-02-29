Mulan: why Li Shang is it absent from the live action ?

Share on Facebook

In a few weeks, Mulan is going to happen in the cinema. Li Shang is not present in the live-action Disney, and it tells you all about it !

In a few weeks, Disney fans will be able to go see Mulan at the cinema. Li Shang is going to be absent and tell you more !

For several years, Disney takes its greatest classics in order to modernize it and make it live action. In 2019, the fans were able to see the Lion King, but Aladdin and the movies have a big success. So, very soon, viewers will be able to see Mulan at the cinema and this new film is highly anticipated !

On march 25, the Mulan will arrive at the cinema and everyone was looking forward to see what will give the film. This is Yifei Liu who is going to put themselves in the skin of the character. The young warrior will go to battle against the invaders at the place of his father, and she will pretend to be a man. Nevertheless, this new movie is going to be way different from the cartoon !

The fans already know but Mushu, the dragon of the company of Mulan will not be present. This is not the only character in the cartoon who will not be on the big screen. In fact, Disney has chosen not to put in the scene of Li Shang, the future companion of the warrior. Instead, fans will meet a character unique.

Mulan : Li Shang replaced by Chen Honghui

Instead of Li Shang, the Disney fans are going to be the meeting, Chen Honghui. Yoson Year will embody this character. The latter would fight alongside Mulan and he will be the new love interest of the young woman. The production wanted to bring two important figures at the warrior in order to bring more depth to the film.

In the Collider, Jason Reed the producer, has chosen itself not to put in the scene of Li Shang. It is a risky bet because Disney fans like when the live action remain faithful to the cartoons. Nevertheless, for him, this is an artistic choice. “We will have separate Li Shang in both characters. One became Commander-Tung, who is like a surrogate father and mentor in the film. ” he said.

Thus, for the movie, Mulan has a need to be able to have a father-figure with her to confide easily. Nevertheless, it was out of the question not to put forward a beautiful love story. It was not until the 25 march next year to find out if Disney was right to make this choice.