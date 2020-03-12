Multiplex and Planeta Kino cinema closed in Kiev in connection with the quarantine

And Multiplex cinemas “Planeta Kino” in Kyiv will be closed for the duration of the quarantine. About it I wrote in Facebook the heads of cinema chains Roman Romanchuk and Dmytro Derkach, without waiting for the formal decision of KSCA, which is expected this morning.

Late in the evening March 11, in Facebook there was a post of the General Director of Multiplex holding CEO Roman Romanchuk. In it they wrote:

“Today’s decision of the permanent Commission of Kiev city state administration on questions of technogenic and epidemiological safety and emergencies “About dodatkow come sapana pochinenny Novo coronary NFCC (COVID 19)” was put into action the decision to close the cinemas in the city of Kyiv for the period up to 31 March 2020. With high probability, the closing will occur in other cities of the country over the next few days; expect it.

In the period of forced pause will focus on the updating of our strategy, sharpen the parts of the processes in which we have not yet reached perfection in the work with you, creating new products

Multiplex will resume its work after the official end of the national quarantine.

One of our key objectives is to provide Ukrainians impressive service, the best popcorn and quality content, and we will continue to do so as soon as external conditions will allow.”

The question delo.ua close only in Kiev or in other cities, too, are planning a Roman Romanchuk said: “Tomorrow only Kiev close. Other cities have adopted normative legal acts of local authorities

Later on the closure of cinemas in Kiev said in his Facebook post, Dmytro Derkach, the owner of the network of cinemas “Planeta Kino”. He wrote:

Comments about how to deal with members of the closed cinemas — send them on vacation or will find what to do and what will suffer losses due to the closure, the leaders of the two largest in Ukraine of the distributors must give this morning.

While the site of the capital city administration has only the minutes of the meeting of the Commission on the KCSA epidemiological technogenic safety and emergency situations. The report doesn’t say that the cinemas will be closed, but advised the owners to close them for the period of quarantine.

In this case, the Director of the Kiev Department of culture Diana Popov in his comments confidently wrote: “In today Golovnin , obezpechit Kiyan od rozpisywania NFCC, that, s look around on sevi Dowd, tymczasowo supinate robot zakladu culture, namely: Teatru, knotheads that koncertnih zakladu have Stolits”.

The publication of the Commission’s decision expected this morning, March 12.