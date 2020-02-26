Munching pies and sausage: Elena Stepanenko lost 42 kg (photo)

Yet the young wife of a 74-year-old Yevgeny Petrosyan Tatiana Brukhanova fighting off criticism in the network and promises to give birth to five children, her predecessor, Elena Stepanenko surprising views of blooming and tells how she was able to lose 42 lbs.

“To weight loss I weighed a lot: of 110 kg at growth of 168 centimetres. Now I weigh 68 kilos. Lost weight in one year. And for two years kept this weight plus or minus two or three kilograms”, — she shared with the magazine “Antenna”.

Eating Stepanenko all. “The whole portion should fit in the palm, and there should be 4, 5, 6 times a day — as you wish”, says the Joker.

But there is another secret. “And my know-how. Bought in cooking awesome pies with cabbage, which I love since childhood, and I had already dropped three pounds in 10 days. Brought them home and they smell — no strength. And I think: “Lord, well how much life is left? I sing them.“ And I ate two small cakes so have a bite, chewed, chewed, chewed until there is no Goodies in your mouth does not remain, and spat out. So I ate two small cakes. In fact I spat, but the taste of his mouth was, and I ate”, — said the woman.

It also comes not only with pies. “All that is not provived, smoked sausage, meat, I chew and put”, — said Stepanenko.

Recall that Stepanenko has been rough divorce Petrosian.

