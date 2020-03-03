Munich authorities due to the budget began to pay for part of the night taxi for women

Authorities of the capital of Bavaria – Munich – decided to protect the movement of women at night, highlighting an article in the budget expenses for partial payment of taxi for women at night. About this reports Deutsche Welle.

“From March 1, 2020 in the Bavarian capital any woman aged 16 years and older can receive a voucher for five euros. Discount can as a resident of Munich and tourists. The main condition – the discounts apply for travel from 22:00 to 6:00, and the passenger should bring home (including the suburbs)”, – stated in the message.

Information centre the town hall and in public service centers (Bürgerbüro) any woman can get three vouchers at a discount of 5 euros to travel by taxi at night. For one trip you can only use one voucher, but the overall number of vouchers per person is not limited.

This decision is due to the fact that in Munich, despite the high level of life, not every woman feels safe at night. But a taxi can not afford it because of the high cost of travel.

In the city budget for this project includes one million euros.

The introduction of this measure was announced by the city authorities in November 2019.

If the project is successful, over time, replace the vouchers will come the application for smartphones.