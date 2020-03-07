Muon Collider opens scientists new opportunities to study fundamental physics

The Collider of the next generation can be a 100-kilometer ring accelerator, the construction of which will cost at least 10 billion us dollars. At the same time, prospects for the opening with the new Collider is anything comparable in significance with the discovery of the Higgs boson in 2012, is very, very vague. But, it is possible that dive into the depths of the physics of tiny particles, scientists will not need such a grandiose and expensive construction, it will be enough new technology, which involves particles that have never been used in accelerators of any kind, according to dailytechinfo.org.

All modern accelerators and colliders can operate on a fairly limited set of elementary particles, mainly protons, electrons and positrons (or antielectrons). These charged particles are accelerated to high speeds and energies, collide with each other or with the target material in an area surrounded by sensitive detectors, which allow to establish the sequence and procedure parameters of the decay of these particles on the secondary particles. But, each of used today particle types has its positive and negative sides.

Protons, for example, consist of smaller particles called quarks, and therefore the decay of the protons turns out this rich “soup” of secondary particles, which is very difficult to trace the facts of the occurrence of phenomena of interest to scientists. Electrons and positrons are more simple, “point” particles, but they produce secondary radiation when the direction of their movement. Because of this effective accelerators, these particles must be straight and have a great length.

In the world of elementary particles there are particles such as muons, they, like the electrons, are primitive particles, only 200 times larger, and they almost do not radiate (lose energy) during a change of direction. However, muons are your challenges working with these particles. Muons live for a very short time they decay into other particles after 2 microseconds after they occur. In addition, to obtain muons using a beam of protons aimed at a target of some material, and the collision of protons are not only muons, but also particles, called pions, which immediately decay into muons, forming around the emerging beam is a stream of random muon “spray”.

Recently, physicists working in the experiment, MICE (Muon Ionization Cooling Experiment), has announced the success that was the result of 20 years of experimental and theoretical studies. They managed to get a stable muon beam using a technique called ionization cooling.

This method allows you to capture muons, moving in random directions and send them through a special cooling unit, which consists of 12 superconducting electromagnets that produce fields enveloping a 22-liter capacity filled with liquid hydrogen. In the walls of this container, there are aluminium Windows through which the muons, which give up their energy to the atoms of hydrogen through ionisation of the latter. And as a result of complex processes occurring inside the container, on the other side appears directed and fairly well focused beam, composed of muons. After this, the muon beam can be accelerated with the help of magnets and radio-frequency resonant cavities up to the energy required for physical experiments.

The method of ionization cooling was developed by theoretical physicists in the late 1970’s, early 1980-ies. But only now the technology that has enabled its practical implementation. “It was a very difficult problem considering the type and shape of magnetic fields that should be generated for the work of ionization of the chiller,” says Chris Rogers (Chris Rogers), a scientist-a physicist – “Only at the beginning of 2000-ies the design of the ionization of the cooler and it was dictated by the interest of the science neutrinos, tiny subatomic particles to almost not interacting with ordinary matter. Muons decays to neutrinos and a muon beam can be considered as the source of these particles.”

Note that the experimental setup of the experiment, the MICE began work in 2012, and the data collection process was completed in 2017. And subsequent analysis of a vast array of collected data was gone the last two years. The results of the analysis allowed to determine the parameters of the muon beam before and after ionization of the cooler, and these parameters indicate that the expected effect is indeed present, completely inhibiting random movement of individual muons.

The absence of a workable ionization of the cooler was the problem that prevented scientists to create mannny accelerator. Now, having at its disposal this device, scientists can begin to design a muon Collider, which will allow them in future to look into such areas of particle physics that are beyond the limits of conventional colliders and linear accelerators.