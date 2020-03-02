Murder in the Valentine’s day: a woman deprived of her husband’s life during a romantic trip to…

Often women dare to kill the men under the influence of Mercantile interests. Perhaps the same reflections were guided and 66-year-old American Lori Eisenberg, who was suspected that she killed her husband during a romantic trip in order to seize his inheritance.

It is reported that on 13 February 2018 Eisenberg, who was then 64 years old and her 68-year-old husband Larry rode on a motor boat on lake Coeur d’alene in Idaho. They planned to see the sunrise on Valentine’s day, however, according to the woman, the boat stalled motor.

According to her, the husband leaned over him, lost his balance and fell into the water. She tried to help him, but tripped and hit his head. Two hours later, Eisenberg called the police from her husband’s phone and told them what had happened. She explained the delay by the fact that he did not want to leave the scene.

In March 2018 in the lake found the body of Larry Eisenberg. The pathologist’s conclusion, the man drowned, and poisoned. His body was found a lethal dose diphenhydramine — antihistamine used to fight allergies, suppress some of the symptoms of colds and the treatment of certain symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

In 2019 Lori Eisenberg confessed to stealing from employer of 500 thousand dollars and was sentenced to imprisonment for five years. Meanwhile, the investigation into the death of her husband continued. In his will found fixes by hand. Someone has changed the document so that 80 percent of the inheritance went not to his own children, and six step-daughters — daughters Laurie Eisenberg from another marriage.

25 Feb 2020 Lori Eisenberg was charged with murder. The findings of the investigation are not disclosed yet, however the charges mentioned article of the criminal code of Idaho, which, among other things, describes the poisoning. After the arrest the woman was assigned a collateral value of two million dollars.

