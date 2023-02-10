Murder of a homeless man in Toronto: postponement of a hearing due to a problem of French

Spread the love

Teenager No. 7 was the penultimate of the group of 8 minors to be heard from since their arrest on December 18, 2022.

Lawyer Ayderus Alawi (left) points out a language problem to the judge during his client's bail hearing (seated from behind). Prosecutor Sarah De Filippis (right) was on the zoom platform.

The bail hearing for one of eight teenage girls charged with the murder of a homeless man in mid-December in Toronto quickly turned into a dialogue of the deaf Thursday afternoon. before the juvenile court of the metropolis. A witness had asked to speak in French, but the defense was not satisfied with the work of the interpreter.

The hearing, the seventh of its kind since the arrest of the eight defendants, was interrupted at the beginning of the afternoon and postponed until next week because of interpretation problems.

Police say the eight teenage girls, who range in age from 13 to 16, surrounded the victim in downtown Toronto before stabbing her. Ken Lee was 59.

They are all charged with unpremeditated murder. In Canada, the maximum penalty for such a murder committed by a minor is seven years in prison.

Ken Lee succumbed to his injuries after a knife attack on the night of Dec. 17, 2022 in Toronto, police say.

The witness, who cannot be named because of a publication ban in this case, had accepted the offer of Justice Maria Sirivar of the Ontario Court of Justice, to offer him a French language interpreter, because he felt more at ease in that language.

Upon returning from the lunch break, an interpreter was present on the Zoom platform, as she had not had time to go downtown. The hearing could finally begin.

Nevertheless, problems with sound, language and transmission delay soon put the defense lawyer in trouble. comfortable, so that the testimony gave rise to confused exchanges.

The interpreter, the defense lawyer and the witness talked, at times, over each other.

Toronto Youth Court, where bail hearings for the eight defendants in this case are being held.

After many polite interruptions, lawyer Ayderus Alawi asked to address the court as an aside.

Mr. Alawi blamed the misunderstanding of the translations and the interpreter blamed the pronunciation of certain words of the witness.

The judge, who speaks good French, assured the witness that it was in no way his fault, that the audience seemed to understand him well, but that it was necessary to be careful. ensure that his statements are well translated and understood by everyone.

She suggested that a sound problem or lag may have been responsible for the unfortunate situation and she suggested that both parties adjourn the hearing until next week.

It was agreed to bring the interpreter in person to the courtroom if possible.

The parties should meet on the Zoom platform early Friday to choose a new court date.

Seven of the eight teenage girls had their group bail hearing on January 20, 2023, which allowed prosecutor Sarah De Filippis to share her evidence with all defense lawyers before the start of individual hearings. The eighth had already been released at the end of December.

Teenager No. 7 will not have come to court for nothing, however, as the judge decided to transfer her to a semi-open center for minors rather than leaving her in the house of & #x27;Maximum security arrest where she has been since her arrest in mid-December.

The location and name of the facility are also covered by the #x27; ;publication banned, as well as the reasons of the magistrate who ordered the transfer.

Four teenage girls have already been released on bail since the end of December and have since been subjected to strict house arrest conditions.

Two others were denied release last Tuesday. The last accused is due to appear Friday morning for her bail hearing.