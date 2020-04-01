Murderous look watching puppy cat impressed network (video)

Family of US got a puppy and decided to get a new pet in the video. The video, which was published on the online platform Reddit, impressed the network is not only due to the charm of playing on the floor doggie. When the camera viewfinder is moving around the room, it becomes clear that not everyone in the house happy with a new acquisition. On the stairs, hiding a sinister looking old-timer-a cat that looks to the competitor truly murderous look.

“I will make your life hell dog”, “And after that night no one saw the puppy,” wrote in the comments. Someone also noted that in the cat there is something satanic.

See also: Network amused reaction of the cat when a kitten is brought home by the owners.



We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter