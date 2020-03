Virgil Of Able. Photo: Getty Images

The preacher of street fashion Virgil of Able collected tracks which he listens to during isolation for the prevention of coronavirus.

Your playlist of Able published on the service Spotify. Designer Louis Vuitton Off-White made a compilation of 17 tracks.

My music tastes are limitless,” commented Virgil.

In the playlist designer of the American music of different genres: jazz and hip-hop, and indie.