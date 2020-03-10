Musk is afraid not to live to send its spacecraft to Mars

By Maria Batterburyon in Techno

Маск боится не дожить до отправки своего корабля на Марс

American businessman Elon Musk suggested that his company SpaceX will not have time to fulfil their main task — to go to Mars — to the death of its founder, reports TASS.

Speaking at a conference in Washington, he remarked that “if it took us 18 years only in order to secure the sending of the first people to orbit, we need to increase the rate of innovation, or on the basis of past trends, I will definitely die before a flight to Mars.”

Now Elon musk is 48.

