“My first man”: Ksenia Sobchak surprised recognition and photo

By Maria Batterbury

Russian TV host and socialite Ksenia Sobchak, who previously told how he stocked up on products at the time of the quarantine, surprised users of Instagram recognition.

She posted a photo of her husband Konstantin Bogomolov and signed: “My first and only man”.

“After resetting”, — she added. “My love,” he touched Bogomolov and subscribers Sobchak amused.

“And how much of resetting it?” asked Sobchak in the comments. “Well, smaller than some”she said.

Note that not all understand trolling Vladimir Putin, who has done everything to nullify the presidential time and again to participate in elections. And he succeeded: 16 March, Russia’s constitutional court upheld these amendments to the Constitution and procedure of their adoption.

Maria Batterbury

