“My friend contracted”: Andriy Shevchenko on the abolition of Euro 2020 and coronavirus

Ex-football player of “Milan” and now head coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko, who is with his family at his home in London, in an interview with Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport has spoken about the cancellation of Euro 2020, the situation with coronavirus in Italy and advised fans which games to review since the quarantine.

“I’m very careful. Play Golf, go to the gym, but I try to avoid any contact, as possible.

You can’t put up with fear, you need to look forward. My friend from Lombardy became infected. Now he began to breathe on his own, but he had a hard time. Plenty of hot water, tea, he’s seriously dropped in weight, but is recovering.

The decision to postpone Euro 2020 I think is right. Football is a feast for people. But if not, if they are afraid of what this holiday? UEFA made the best decision for the benefit of players and spectators.

As fans of “Milan” to spend my free time in connection with the transfer of matches? First, keep in shape. Eat a healthy diet, Italy, this is no problem. Second, at least minimal activity. Exercise on a stationary bike — if you’re bored, come out to the balcony or terrace. Help everyone in need, especially elders. It is impossible to forget about them because they are in the most danger.

What are the matches to watch after your workouts? The answer is simple: the Champions League final at old Trafford “Milan” — “Juventus”. And the final of the 2006 world Cup or the Milan Derby. The best is always ahead” — quotes Andrey Shevchenko Gazzetta dello Sport.

Photo ffu.ua

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter