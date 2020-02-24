My mother, my parents back: the baby has become an Internet sensation because of black expression…

Little Brazilian Isabel Pereira de Jesus just a few days old, but she has already become an Internet sensation. The network got the pictures taken in the delivery room of a hospital in Rio de Janeiro a professional photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann. Just born by caesarean section girl holds in hands a doctor and she looks at the world a dark, suspicious look that has delighted users of the network its ridiculous. The photo became viral.

“Judging by her expression, she wants back from whence he came”, “the Child is clearly not impressed by the reality,” “Like an angry old man”, “She’s only a few minutes on this planet, and it is enough already,” “not only is She frowns. Look at those eyes — just like daggers. If looks could kill…” — wrote in the comments.

The child’s mother told the Brazilian edition Crescer that her daughter opened her eyes wide but not crying. “The doctor had to say, “Cry Jesus!”. She looked with that serious expression and started to cry only after I cut the umbilical cord”, — said the woman. Enthusiastic parents from Internet fame their child and hope he has a great future.

