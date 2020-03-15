“My nostrils”: Olga Sumskaya told how protected from coronavirus

The actress shared how to make a mask out of scrap materials.

While some celebrities were forced to cancel their concerts because of the quarantine in Ukraine, others ponder how to protect against coronavirus.

Now, the actress Olga Sumska keeps quiet, but still carries with him everywhere the disinfectants and the mask. The actress shared that I had had a quarantine to fulfill the last concert in Odessa. Returning from a tour on the train, the star said that disinfects all around.

How to protect yourself from coronavirus



“The situation is very disturbing and serious. My disinfectors with me mask. The two of them. If you don’t have time to buy and today is a deficit, you can make own using several layers of cheesecloth, as we were taught to do in school. It can wash and iron and it will be practically sterile. So I disinfectant abrasheva handles on the doors, absolutely everything that surrounds me and even the phone. Constantly psikey his nose. Inhale this alcohol, my hands and nostrils many times a day”, – said in the Telegram Sumi-channel “Osobliva s Solomou” Solomiya Witwicky.

As you know, the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko has announced that from March 12 because of coronavirus in the capital introduced a plan anti-epidemic measures and restrictions that will apply prior to the end of March.

Quarantined closed kindergartens and schools. In addition, limiting the holding of mass events. This includes concerts, conferences, film screenings and other events. Will be closed and entertainment centers and entertainment zones in shopping malls. Now in Kiev influenza and SARS ill: children– 9 144 (an increase of 3.9%), adults – 5 055 people (growth 2.1%). In medical institutions hospitalized 267 people, of whom 207 were children.