“My universe”: Danila Kozlovsky showed newborn daughter (photo)

34-year-old Russian actor Danila Kozlovsky for the first time became a father. His beloved Olga Zueva gave birth to a daughter. Happy parents have shared the first photo of the newborn and revealed his feelings.

“My love, my pride, my truth, my most important lesson in life, my opportunity to grow each day together. Thank you for choosing me”, — Olga wrote on his page in Instagram.

Daniel has also published in social networks photo with her daughter, who was born in the United States. “My universe. Daddy’s time #abate”, — he signed photo.

The name of the firstborn of the pair is not yet open. Star parents are not in a hurry to formalize their relationship.

Recall that on the novel of Daniel and Olga first began in early 2015, after the pair appeared together at the premiere of the film with Kozlovsky “duhless 2”. Lovers do not comment on their relationship, and very rarely publish a joint photo. The last time they appeared in may last year, when celebrated in St. Petersburg, 34-th anniversary of Daniel.

