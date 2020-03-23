Myanmar League: Shan United vs Southern Myanmar live streaming free

Shan United vs Southern Myanmar: prediction for the match of the Myanmar Championship (March 24, 2020)

Shan United have won their last four home league games, but whether Southern Myanmar will be able to interrupt this series on March 24, we have prepared our forecast. What will be the outcome?

Shan United

“Shan United” continues the pursuit of the championship title, but so far without much success – the team of Aung Ning is on the fourth line in the table. There is a lag of 10 points from the leader of Khantarvadi United, but at the same time, the current owners still have a match in reserve.

In the last round, Shan United scored a 1-1 draw with Magwe, extending the series without defeat to five matches.

Southern Myanmar

“Southern Myanmar” failed the start of the season – the team of Jo Jo Min comes to the start of the 10th round in the penultimate place in the table. However, the situation for the “southerners” has not yet turned into a disaster – only two points separate them from the saving 10th line and they can break out there today. In the final round, Southern Myanmar lost 1–3 to Zvekapin United, breaking off a series of two matches without a loss.

Statistics

Four times, Shang United played with Southern Myanmar on their field and did not lose in any of these matches – three wins and a draw

Shan United have won their last four home matches

All three away matches this season, Southern Myanmar lost

Forecast

Shang United made several mistakes at the start of the season, which alienated him from the leaders, but the club has not lost the fight yet. Today, the hosts will clearly bet on victory – Southern Myanmar is a very convenient opponent for them, but more importantly, the guests are now in crisis and are hardly capable of serious resistance.

We believe that the guests have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-2) at Shan United . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 1.87