Myron Markevych has purchased medicines for the military hospital

The former coach of Ukraine on football, Dnipro and Metalist Kharkiv Myron Markevych has donated $10 million to the military hospital.

On the allocated funds, the hospital purchased the necessary drugs and medicines.

About this act Markiewicz told a volunteer and racing driver Alexey Molchanov.

“Myron Bohdanovych Markevych is a real Person-a Legend, immensely respected specialist. Tato! Contacted me directly for old times ‘ sake. Asked whether Kiev military hospital. I docked with the first, main, and competent, and almost immediately the hospital on a dedicated MBM funds purchased are needed and important,” said Mochanov.

Molchanov also published a photo with the purchased drugs.

Myron Markevych is now the Chairman of the Committee of the Ukrainian football Association.

Source: Alex Mochanov