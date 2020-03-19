Myron Markevych has purchased medicines for the military hospital

Мирон Маркевич закупил медикаменты для военного госпиталя

The former coach of Ukraine on football, Dnipro and Metalist Kharkiv Myron Markevych has donated $10 million to the military hospital.

On the allocated funds, the hospital purchased the necessary drugs and medicines.

About this act Markiewicz told a volunteer and racing driver Alexey Molchanov.

“Myron Bohdanovych Markevych is a real Person-a Legend, immensely respected specialist. Tato! Contacted me directly for old times ‘ sake. Asked whether Kiev military hospital.

I docked with the first, main, and competent, and almost immediately the hospital on a dedicated MBM funds purchased are needed and important,” said Mochanov.

Molchanov also published a photo with the purchased drugs.

Myron Markevych is now the Chairman of the Committee of the Ukrainian football Association.

Source: Alex Mochanov

