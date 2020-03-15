Nacional Potosi V Real Potosi live streaming free for the Bolivian Primera División

Nacional Potosi V Real Potosi. Forecast (cf. 3.20) for the match of the championship of Bolivia (March 15, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the match of the championship of Bolivia, in which, on March 15, Nacional Potosi will receive Real Potosi. What to expect from this confrontation? – the answer is in our material.

Nacional Potosi

The seventh team of the past season – “Nacional Potosi” after 11 rounds takes 10th place in the standings of the Bolivian Division Professional.

In the Aperture, the “ red gang ” won four victories and two draws, which brought her 14 points, and after defeating the Strongest (3: 1), she suffered a fifth defeat in 11 rounds, this time from Santa Cruz (1: 2), for which we gave a forecast .

Real Potosi

” Real Potosi ” for 11 rounds Aperture won four Victoria and three world who brought guests 15 points, one more than the opponent today.

In the last five rounds, the ” purple ” go without losses and managed to get two victories, but the last three games were completed by the world – Bolivar (0: 0), Oriente (2: 2) and Royal Pari (2: 2 )

Statistics

Nacional Potosi won the last two home games

Real Potosi have lost 7 of their last 10 away matches

In 7 of the last 10 in-person matches, at least three goals were scored

The last personal match ended with the victory of Real Potosi (2: 1)

Forecast

The last face-to-face meetings ended with the victory of the guest teams and were very productive. We suppose that today rivals will not change traditions and will please happy football, that’s why we propose to play a bet.

Our forecast – “Real Potosi” will not lose + total more (2.5) and bet on it through BC Leon with a coefficient of 3.20