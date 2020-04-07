Nadezhda Babkina in a coma

The Russian singer Hope Babkin, hospitalized in Moscow, entered into a state of drug-induced coma and hooked up to artificial lung ventilation (ALV) on a background of extensive bilateral pneumonia.

This was reported by “MK” referring to the sources.

According to the publication, the actress was hospitalized April 1. The decision to put her into a coma, the doctors took not so much because of the clinical severity of the disease, but for more effective operation of the ventilator.

According to sources, the state of the singer is heavy, but stable, and has a positive trend. It is reported that the grandmother tests for coronavirus, showed negative results.

and Igor Nikolaev. Both, fortunately, was discharged from the hospital.

